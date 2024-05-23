ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $22.35

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $24.31. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 4,194,898 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

