e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up to $155.63

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $155.63, but opened at $172.79. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $179.26, with a volume of 1,798,699 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 22.4 %

Insider Activity

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

