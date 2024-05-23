ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.74

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

ZKH Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.66 million for the quarter.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

