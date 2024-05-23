Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.42

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 247177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

Insider Activity at Krispy Kreme

In other news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

See Also

