ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.08

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 3510233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 449,017 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,536,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

