Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.80

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 3038851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAC. HSBC decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

