Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.85

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 176910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 42,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $696,495.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 837,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,640,236.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Coursera by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

