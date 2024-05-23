Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.83

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 99073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 138.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

