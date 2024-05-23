Qtum Market Cap Achieves $387.27 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00005424 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $387.27 million and $47.13 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.03 or 0.05608796 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000684 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00056016 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011367 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018109 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00013571 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012196 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003513 BTC.
About Qtum
QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,162,194 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.