BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 25.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OZK stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.00. 356,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

