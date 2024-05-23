BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE:AGM traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,486. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $132.47 and a 1 year high of $199.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.69.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

