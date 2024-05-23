BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,648 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 80,047 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 149.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 73.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 7,413,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,378,050. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

