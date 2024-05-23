BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.31% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 201,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,286 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

