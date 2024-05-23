BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,997 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RDVI stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 525,528 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

