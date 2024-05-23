BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.70. 1,140,125 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.