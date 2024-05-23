BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,755,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 475,608 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 224,416 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,143,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 41,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,689. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.