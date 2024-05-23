BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,389 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.25. 3,899,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,346. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $62.70.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

