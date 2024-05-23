Moreno Evelyn V Purchases Shares of 8,090 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLK. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 358,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 47,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,438 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 295,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,232. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.1116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

