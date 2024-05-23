The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Lowered by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,498 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TRV traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.86. 207,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.13. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

