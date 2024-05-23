Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 109.8% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $110.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

