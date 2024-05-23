Moreno Evelyn V Buys Shares of 1,070 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,398.18. 1,689,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,904. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $676.06 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,318.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,195.69. The stock has a market cap of $647.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

