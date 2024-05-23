Moreno Evelyn V Sells 8,960 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.47. 13,818,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,450,359. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.