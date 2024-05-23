Moreno Evelyn V Has $636,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after buying an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,198,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,361,000 after purchasing an additional 233,015 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,294,000 after purchasing an additional 201,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,201 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $244.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.