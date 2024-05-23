Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Director Chris Bryan Sells 47,000 Shares

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) Director Chris Bryan sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$47,940.00.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of GMX traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,349. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$55.20 million, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.30. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 165.30 and a quick ratio of 119.76.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

