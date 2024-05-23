AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31,572.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,420,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after acquiring an additional 290,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 13,310,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,185,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

