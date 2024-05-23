Moreno Evelyn V Sells 17,347 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GD traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.20. The stock had a trading volume of 226,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $301.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.