Scotiabank Boosts AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $26.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AU. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,066. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

