Wedbush Cuts Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target to $11.00

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNGX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 710,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $806.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,633.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 247,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 564,971 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

