Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Versus Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 4,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,471. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 204.20% and a negative net margin of 7,480.35%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

