Robert W. Baird Boosts Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $62.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.52. 376,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,664 shares of company stock worth $13,965,618 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

