Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Bank of America

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 41.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSHD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.28. 159,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,582 shares of company stock worth $1,141,849. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 130.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 102,992 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 67.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $880,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $9,501,000.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

