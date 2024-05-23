United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.78. 1,881,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,824. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.44 and its 200 day moving average is $150.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

