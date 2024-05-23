Enterprise Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 1,031 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Analog Devices by 639.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 930,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Analog Devices by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,308,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,583. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

