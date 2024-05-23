Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $234,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $198.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.32 and its 200 day moving average is $177.52. The stock has a market cap of $569.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

