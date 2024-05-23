ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $29.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $951.52. The company had a trading volume of 702,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $936.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $844.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $375.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

