Allstate Corp Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Allstate Corp cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 223,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,169.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 325,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 173,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 691,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.64. 716,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,299. The company has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.91 and a 200 day moving average of $184.78. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

