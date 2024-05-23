Allstate Corp Trims Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,441 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 73,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 245.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

About InvenTrust Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.