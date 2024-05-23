Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $124.96. 2,221,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,969,240. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $97.29 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.83. The company has a market cap of $343.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.