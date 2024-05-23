Moreno Evelyn V Acquires New Shares in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,000. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V owned approximately 0.30% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,940,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVLV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $64.51.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

