Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 73,343 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 12,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 803,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 6,354,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,479,398. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

