Allstate Corp Sells 15,669 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.42. 409,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,878. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

