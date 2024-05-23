5,350 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after purchasing an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $43.82. 69,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

