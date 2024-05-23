Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,226 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LOW traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.21. 644,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

