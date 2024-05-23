Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $346.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,039. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $248.82 and a one year high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

