Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,409. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $292.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

