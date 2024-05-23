Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 253 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

ANET stock traded down $11.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $305.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,642. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,836 shares of company stock valued at $115,437,764 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

