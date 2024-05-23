Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,404. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.