Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,404. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
