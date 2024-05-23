InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 353 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,134 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.96. 2,966,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,402,676. The company has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

