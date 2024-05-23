4,954 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after buying an additional 1,379,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,903,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 50.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 906,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,232,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,040,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.