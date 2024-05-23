Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.05 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,500.00 ($60,333.33).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.70 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,500.00 ($35,666.67).
Dicker Data Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.
Dicker Data Increases Dividend
Dicker Data Company Profile
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
